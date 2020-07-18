1206 N 7TH ST Unit 2A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access new construction

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space and is pet friendly. Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! This gorgeous three bedroom layout spans the entire depth of the building, including a large kitchen and living area, island, balcony, and private bathrooms. Included are top of the line finishes with Nest thermostat and stainless steel appliances package This 3 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



