Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1206 N 7TH ST Unit 2A

1206 North 7th Avenue · (267) 797-2175
Location

1206 North 7th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601
East Juniata

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2150 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space and is pet friendly. Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! This gorgeous three bedroom layout spans the entire depth of the building, including a large kitchen and living area, island, balcony, and private bathrooms. Included are top of the line finishes with Nest thermostat and stainless steel appliances package This 3 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5908191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

