Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree.



Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.



Property Highlights:



- Secured building, locked 24 hours a day, must have key to enter.

- Two or three bedroom condominium in a very quiet and laid back building.

- Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors in living room.

- Bedrooms have wall to wall carpet.

- Master bedroom has walk in closet and sliding glass doors out to the private balcony. Private bathroom with shower and walk in closet.

- Third bedroom can be used for a stay at home office or a small child's bedroom. No closets but French doors in this third bedroom.

- Rear deck is right off the living room.

- Full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal.

- Reserved parking spot included.



Listed on IkosHQ

Available Now!



Bedroom 1: 10'11'' x 11'11''

Bedroom 2: 14'10'' x 12'

Walk in Closet: 5'10'' x 6'4''

Kitchen: 7'2'' x 8'2''

Living Room: 21'9'' x 14'4''

Entrance (part of living room): 6'7'' x 7'4''

Room off of living room: 10'11'' x 9'11''



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838962)