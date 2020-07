Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Welcome to 133 Rivermont Court in the private community of Highland Woods. This is an end unit right across the street from the community pool. Enter to an open concept dining room and living room. Through the dining room and down the stairs is a massive living room with high ceiling, plenty of space. Through the double doors I a private patio and a small wooded area. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom with ample closet space. The full bathroom also has a washer and dryer. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet. New carpets and paint. Sorry, no pets!