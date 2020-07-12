Neighborhood Guide: Bend
Check out the top neighborhoods in Bend for renting an apartment: Mountain View, River West, Old Farm District and more
- 1. Mountain ViewSee all 60 apartments in Mountain ViewVerified
1 of 50Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm10 Units AvailableMountain ViewOutlook at Pilot Butte2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR1 Bedroom$1,299636 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8311098 sqftVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm3 Units AvailableMountain ViewPinewood1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR1 Bedroom$895776 sqft2 Bedrooms$999876 sqft
- 2. River WestSee all 60 apartments in River WestVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm131 Units AvailableRiver WestThe Hixon210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, ORStudio$1,250487 sqft1 Bedroom$1,425626 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7101044 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm3 Units AvailableRiver WestAwbrey Pines on the Butte2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, ORStudioAsk1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,095691 sqft
- 3. Old Farm DistrictSee all 66 apartments in Old Farm DistrictVerified
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm11 Units AvailableOld Farm DistrictSeasons at Farmington Reserve61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR1 Bedroom$1,610639 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7451219 sqft
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableOld Farm District61210 Larkspur Loop61210 Southeast Larkspur Loop, Bend, OR2 Bedrooms$1,6951200 sqft
- 4. Southwest BendSee all 65 apartments in Southwest BendVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm2 Units AvailableSouthwest BendParks on the Green61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,250873 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 10:06am1 Unit AvailableSouthwest Bend61361 Elkhorn St.61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR4 Bedrooms$1,895
- 5. Boyd AcresSee all 69 apartments in Boyd AcresVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm2 Units AvailableBoyd AcresEmpire Village Townhomes20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR1 Bedroom$1,050706 sqft2 BedroomsAsk3 BedroomsAsk
1 of 9Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm1 Unit AvailableBoyd Acres62975 Fresca Street62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR3 Bedrooms$2,1001850 sqft
