Neighborhood Guide: Bend

Check out the top neighborhoods in Bend for renting an apartment: Mountain View, River West, Old Farm District and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
  1. 1. Mountain View
    Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
    10 Units Available
    Mountain View
    Outlook at Pilot Butte
    2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
    1 Bedroom
    $1,299
    636 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,831
    1098 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
    3 Units Available
    Mountain View
    Pinewood
    1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
    1 Bedroom
    $895
    776 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $999
    876 sqft
  2. 2. River West
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    131 Units Available
    River West
    The Hixon
    210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
    Studio
    $1,250
    487 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,425
    626 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,710
    1044 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
    3 Units Available
    River West
    Awbrey Pines on the Butte
    2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,095
    691 sqft
  3. 3. Old Farm District
    Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
    11 Units Available
    Old Farm District
    Seasons at Farmington Reserve
    61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
    1 Bedroom
    $1,610
    639 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,745
    1219 sqft

    1 of 18

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Old Farm District
    61210 Larkspur Loop
    61210 Southeast Larkspur Loop, Bend, OR
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,695
    1200 sqft
  4. 4. Southwest Bend
    Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
    2 Units Available
    Southwest Bend
    Parks on the Green
    61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,250
    873 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
    1 Unit Available
    Southwest Bend
    61361 Elkhorn St.
    61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR
    4 Bedrooms
    $1,895
  5. 5. Boyd Acres
    Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
    2 Units Available
    Boyd Acres
    Empire Village Townhomes
    20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
    1 Bedroom
    $1,050
    706 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 9

    Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
    1 Unit Available
    Boyd Acres
    62975 Fresca Street
    62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,100
    1850 sqft
