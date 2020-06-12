Apartment List
/
OR
/
albany
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Albany, OR

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2289 sqft
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ...

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 3rd Ave SE
826 3rd Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Newly remodeled duplex downtown Albany - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex recently remodeled and will have fresh paint on exterior this summer. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2055 sqft
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 N Main St
207 North Main Street, Jefferson, OR
Studio
$700
850 sqft
Available Now - Furnished studio apartment in Jefferson-Flexible Rental Terms Available - Cute upstairs studio apartment in historic, renovated church built in 1913.
Results within 10 miles of Albany

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13678 Myers Ln S
13678 Myers Ln S, Marion County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
13678 Myers Ln S Available 07/05/20 Country living, 3 bedroom 2 bath Jefferson - Be surrounded by farmland and enjoy the peace and quiet of country living in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home located in Jefferson.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany 3 BedroomsAlbany Apartments with Balcony
Albany Apartments with GarageAlbany Apartments with ParkingAlbany Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Albany Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Lebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus