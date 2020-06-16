All apartments in Verdigris
Find more places like 25620 Briar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Verdigris, OK
/
25620 Briar Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

25620 Briar Drive

25620 East Brit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25620 East Brit Drive, Verdigris, OK 74019

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Verdigris School District!! Fresh Paint and New Plank Flooring!! - Note: All Carpet has been Replaced!New Plank Flooring Throughout!

Split-Bedroom Home features spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace with built in entertainment niche and bookshelves. Dining area and kitchen with plenty of counter space, custom cabinets and stained concrete flooring is open to the living room. Nice home in a great neighborhood with a fenced back yard! Verdigris school district.

Self-Showings Available!
To Schedule a Viewing online: https://www.propertiesplus.com/vacancies
or
Call 918-355-7368

Questions? Text Brenda at (918) 955-9500

Application fee $35 for each person 18 or older
Deposit same as rent to qualified applicants
Pets Negotiable with Pet Rent and Pet Deposit. Pet Deposits Start at $200 per approved pet to qualified applicants (Size and Breed Restrictions may apply)
Tenant pays all utilities

Offered by Properties Plus

(RLNE3488645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25620 Briar Drive have any available units?
25620 Briar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Verdigris, OK.
Is 25620 Briar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25620 Briar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25620 Briar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25620 Briar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25620 Briar Drive offer parking?
No, 25620 Briar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25620 Briar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25620 Briar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25620 Briar Drive have a pool?
No, 25620 Briar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25620 Briar Drive have accessible units?
No, 25620 Briar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25620 Briar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25620 Briar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25620 Briar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25620 Briar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OKVinita, OKSand Springs, OKTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa