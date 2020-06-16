25620 Briar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Verdigris School District!! Fresh Paint and New Plank Flooring!! - Note: All Carpet has been Replaced!New Plank Flooring Throughout!



Split-Bedroom Home features spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace with built in entertainment niche and bookshelves. Dining area and kitchen with plenty of counter space, custom cabinets and stained concrete flooring is open to the living room. Nice home in a great neighborhood with a fenced back yard! Verdigris school district.



Application fee $35 for each person 18 or older

Deposit same as rent to qualified applicants

Pets Negotiable with Pet Rent and Pet Deposit. Pet Deposits Start at $200 per approved pet to qualified applicants (Size and Breed Restrictions may apply)

Tenant pays all utilities



Offered by Properties Plus



