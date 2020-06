Amenities

110 Broadway Ave.

Panama, OK 74951

Costs: $575 per Month with a $400 Deposit

12 Month Lease

This is a small wood framed house with metal siding with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The house rental is in the heart of Panama. The rental comes with an electric range and refrigerator. The home has a gas wall heater and 2 window units. The property has a large corner lot for plenty of room for kids to play, and it has a storage shed in the backyard. Renter also takes care of the yard and pays all utilities.