6211 S 46th West Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spaciou beautiful remodeled home in West Tulsa - Property Id: 297545



House for Sale (Rent to own, Lease Option)



Fully remodeled home in Oakhurst, New foundation, New roof, New windows, new sidings, Vented Kitchen Exhaust, new flooring with vinyl in all areas except carpet in bed rooms. New Appliances, New Cabinets, new Central Heat and Air system, new Water heater and laundry room. Replumbed and new electrical panel with new lights. Huge backyard with an additional shed. Have own well.



$ 12,000 down. $ 130,000 Lease Option. $ 1,250/ Month



Easy to qualify, Low or No credits welcome.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297545

Property Id 297545



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847149)