All apartments in Oakhurst
Find more places like 6211 S 46th West Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakhurst, OK
/
6211 S 46th West Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6211 S 46th West Ave

6211 South 46th West Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6211 South 46th West Avenue, Oakhurst, OK 74132

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spaciou beautiful remodeled home in West Tulsa - Property Id: 297545

House for Sale (Rent to own, Lease Option)

Fully remodeled home in Oakhurst, New foundation, New roof, New windows, new sidings, Vented Kitchen Exhaust, new flooring with vinyl in all areas except carpet in bed rooms. New Appliances, New Cabinets, new Central Heat and Air system, new Water heater and laundry room. Replumbed and new electrical panel with new lights. Huge backyard with an additional shed. Have own well.

$ 12,000 down. $ 130,000 Lease Option. $ 1,250/ Month

Easy to qualify, Low or No credits welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297545
Property Id 297545

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 S 46th West Ave have any available units?
6211 S 46th West Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakhurst, OK.
What amenities does 6211 S 46th West Ave have?
Some of 6211 S 46th West Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 S 46th West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6211 S 46th West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 S 46th West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6211 S 46th West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakhurst.
Does 6211 S 46th West Ave offer parking?
No, 6211 S 46th West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6211 S 46th West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 S 46th West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 S 46th West Ave have a pool?
No, 6211 S 46th West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6211 S 46th West Ave have accessible units?
No, 6211 S 46th West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 S 46th West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 S 46th West Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 S 46th West Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6211 S 46th West Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OKSand Springs, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa