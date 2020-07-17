All apartments in Glenpool
14111 S Hickory Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

14111 S Hickory Pl

14111 Hickory Place · (405) 205-3292
Location

14111 Hickory Place, Glenpool, OK 74033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $661 · Avail. now

$661

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own - Glenpool - Sold as is - Property Id: 311245

2 beds / 1 bath. 750 SQ FT. House is sold 'as is'. Great chance for you to add your own touch to your own and gain equity!

Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

$5,000 down, $70,000 rent to own price, $661/month.

14111 S Hickory Pl, Glenpool, OK 74033

Rent-to-Own is easy to qualify for, stop renting and move into your new home today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/14111-s-hickory-pl-glenpool-ok/311245
Property Id 311245

(RLNE5951658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14111 S Hickory Pl have any available units?
14111 S Hickory Pl has a unit available for $661 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14111 S Hickory Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14111 S Hickory Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 S Hickory Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14111 S Hickory Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14111 S Hickory Pl offer parking?
No, 14111 S Hickory Pl does not offer parking.
Does 14111 S Hickory Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 S Hickory Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 S Hickory Pl have a pool?
No, 14111 S Hickory Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14111 S Hickory Pl have accessible units?
No, 14111 S Hickory Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 S Hickory Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14111 S Hickory Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14111 S Hickory Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14111 S Hickory Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

