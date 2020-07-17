Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to Own - Glenpool - Sold as is - Property Id: 311245



2 beds / 1 bath. 750 SQ FT. House is sold 'as is'. Great chance for you to add your own touch to your own and gain equity!



Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!



$5,000 down, $70,000 rent to own price, $661/month.



14111 S Hickory Pl, Glenpool, OK 74033



Rent-to-Own is easy to qualify for, stop renting and move into your new home today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/14111-s-hickory-pl-glenpool-ok/311245

