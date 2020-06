Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Two-Story home is situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought Grandview Addition. Spacious Home w/ Aprx 2,108 Sqr Ft and First Floor Master. Sunken living room w/ gas log fireplace opens up to dining/kitchen. The home has ample built-in storage, walk-in closets, large laundry room and 2 car attached garage. New windows recently replaced in front of home.



Lease Terms: 1 Year, No Smoking, No Pets, $1200 Dep