wood county
10 Apartments for rent in Wood County, WV📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2641 Meadowview Dr.
2641 Meadowview Drive, Wood County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Just Outside of town - Nice 3 bedroom home with fenced in backyard with deck, sunroof, and 2 car garage. Home features a first floor family room, updated kitchen, and more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914136)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
512 9th Ave Apt D
512 9th Avenue, Parkersburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Southside Apartment - Nice 1 bedroom upstairs end apartment. Apartment is freshly painted and move in ready. Small deck and off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5555851)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
605 21st ST
605 21st Street, Vienna, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES PAID 3 Bedroom House Vienna! - Quaint, ranch-style one floor living in this 3 bedroom home with ALL utilities paid and washer/dryer hook ups. Covered front porch with large shared yard that the owner maintains.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
404 48th Street
404 48th St, Vienna, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2300 sqft
404 48th Street, Vienna, WV 26105 - Stylish and Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story brick home in Vienna. This home features an open and airy kitchen/dining area with custom build cabinets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1608 Tygart St
1608 Tygart Street, Parkersburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
676 sqft
Southside Bungalow - Cute 2 bedroom ranch close to Parkersburg South High School. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5669017)
Results within 1 mile of Wood County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Putnam Street Unit A
108 Putnam St, Marietta, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
108 Putnam Street Unit A Available 08/01/20 Luxury Loft Apartment For Lease - Located on Putnam street downtown Marietta within walking distance to lots of quaint, locally owned shops and eateries.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Bartlett Street
106 Bartlett Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
106 Bartlett Street Marietta, OH - 2 Bedroom Single-Family Home on Harmar Hill - This well-maintained home on Harmar Hill boasts new carpeting and fresh paint! Fully equipped kitchen offers range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Wood County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
525 6th Street
525 6th Street, Marietta, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
525 Sixth Street Marietta, OH - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all amenities of a grandiose Sixth Street abode. Beautiful wood details throughout the home have been kept intact with modern renovations in the kitchen and both baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Third Street
1009 3rd Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1009 Third Street - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home sits near local hospital. Features include bonus room upstairs, formal dining room, breakfast nook and even an option to dine alfresco off of the kitchen balcony.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1135 Brown Ave
1135 Browns Rd, Washington County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4752 sqft
Marietta Private Setting - Enjoy the private setting of this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home. Move right in to this fully furnished home just outside city limits. Features include hardwood floors, 3 car garage, above ground pool, and hot tub.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Zanesville, Dunbar, Athens, Marietta, and Charleston have apartments for rent.