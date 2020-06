Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing Warren location for any number of your needs. Catering or restaurant, if you can dream it, this is the place for you! Comes equipped with fully functional oven, stove, upright refrigerators and freezers, an upgraded sprinkler system, updated electrical, updated plumbing, and so much more! Call today to schedule your private tour of this fantastic money making opportunity!!