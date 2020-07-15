/
shadyside
10 Apartments for rent in Shadyside, OH📍
1 Unit Available
20 East 36th St
20 East 36th Street, Shadyside, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
8420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 East 36th St in Shadyside. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Open Floor Plan
3950 Grand Avenue, Shadyside, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
MONTHLY LEASE IS ACCEPTABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: Can be made in two payments THE HOUSE: The open floor plan, newly refinished hardwood floors and light filled rooms make this a very cozy home to live in.
1 Unit Available
3931 Adams ST. b
3931 Adams Avenue, Shadyside, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Modern Condo near the Loop - Property Id: 319380 Built in 2018 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319380 Property Id 319380 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5928772)
Results within 5 miles of Shadyside
1 Unit Available
208 22nd St
208 East 22nd Street, Bellaire, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Bellaire Office/Warehouse - Property Id: 267745 Office and/or warehouse. Currently housing scaffolding, which will be removed prior to renting. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Shadyside
1 Unit Available
355 1/2 Main St Rear Unit
355 1/2 Main St, Bridgeport, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
355 1/2 Main Street (Rear Apt.) - Property Id: 209306 NO PETS! No smoking within the leased premises 24 yr. old min. age requirement for applicant Children are permitted Storage area Rear porch 1 yr. min. lease required Rent includes approx.
1 Unit Available
708 Dewey
708 Dewey St, Martins Ferry, OH
Studio
$2,900
4040 sqft
Glass storefront with office space, sales suites, full kitchen, full bath with shower, and parking. Office furniture will stay. Ideal location in Martins Ferry Industrial Park with easy access from State Route 7 and I-70 for customers and deliveries.
1 Unit Available
51599 East Captina Hwy
51599 East Captina Highway, Belmont County, OH
Studio
$7,500
1152 sqft
Industrial Yard / Land For Lease 10 miles from Dillies Bottom, OH. From Route 7 go west on Route 148 to the property. This property is 16 acres and includes a garage. Electric, well water, and Septic service the site.
1 Unit Available
300 Dekalb St
300 Dekalb Street, Bridgeport, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Wonderful, clean home with 3-4 bedrooms and off street parking. Rooms are all very nice size. Hardwood floors, kitchen with appliances and laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the home.
1 Unit Available
122 2nd Street
122 2nd Street, Powhatan Point, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, central air, a patio in a quiet country setting, and more! Required is a 1 year lease firm, no pets,
1 Unit Available
1053 Broadway Street
1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shadyside area include Robert Morris University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shadyside from include Upper St. Clair, Carnot-Moon, Canonsburg, Washington, and Steubenville.