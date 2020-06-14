Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Maumee, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maumee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Perrysburg
10 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Perrysburg
21 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.

South Side
1 Unit Available
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1823 Marlow Rd
1823 Marlow Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1226 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.

Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

East Toledo
1 Unit Available
1306 Ellis
1306 Ellis Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$715
1519 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath East Side on Ellis - This 1,519 SqFt 3 bed 1 bath East side special has hardwood floors throughout! The sun room is perfect for enjoying the warm days of summer.

Sylvania
1 Unit Available
6064 Barkwood Lane
6064 Barkwood Lane, Sylvania, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3438 sqft
Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room.

Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4118 Parrakeet Avenue
4118 Parrakeet Avenue, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
2-Story with 4 beds and 1.5 bath and full basement. Large living room w/decorative fireplace. Master bed has adjacent office or another bed option! Finished area in basement with additional storage and laundry.

Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1352 sqft
Move in Ready!! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath. Home completely remodeled and ready to be moved into. 1 car detached garage with fenced in backyard. Res-Room in basement. Formal living room and formal dining with built in cabinets. 1 year lease -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maumee, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maumee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

