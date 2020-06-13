Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Maumee, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Maumee
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Results within 5 miles of Maumee
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Perrysburg
22 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perrysburg
10 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,255
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Perrysburg
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
670 sqft
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2017 The Bluffs
2017 The Bluffs, Lucas County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4020 sqft
This property comes with a seperate 1 bedroom apartment above the garage with full kitchen and bath. Move in ready mid June! One of a kind spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Finished basement with theater room.
Results within 10 miles of Maumee
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
East Toledo
220 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3630 Watson Avenue
3630 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1168 sqft
Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Everything you need is just right around the corner. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. A simple house with 2 car garage, front porch for extra space, and indoor escape.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maumee, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maumee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

