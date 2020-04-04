All apartments in Marietta
106 Bartlett Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

106 Bartlett Street

106 Bartlett Street · (304) 428-8542
Location

106 Bartlett Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Bartlett Street · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
106 Bartlett Street Marietta, OH - 2 Bedroom Single-Family Home on Harmar Hill - This well-maintained home on Harmar Hill boasts new carpeting and fresh paint! Fully equipped kitchen offers range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Lower level has washer and dryer provided as well as ample storage space. A sliding glass door takes you outside to a concrete patio area that overlooks the back yard. Storage shed is included for tenants' use.

-Requires a 12-month lease.

-This property is not pet-friendly.*

-Tenant is responsible for all utilities, (Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.)

Susan K. Cunningham,
Rental Agent

Phyllis E. Brake,
Broker

*Does not apply to service animals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5428888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Bartlett Street have any available units?
106 Bartlett Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Bartlett Street have?
Some of 106 Bartlett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Bartlett Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Bartlett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Bartlett Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Bartlett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 106 Bartlett Street offer parking?
No, 106 Bartlett Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Bartlett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Bartlett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Bartlett Street have a pool?
No, 106 Bartlett Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Bartlett Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Bartlett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Bartlett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Bartlett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Bartlett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Bartlett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
