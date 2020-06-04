5555 County Road 203 - 1

Amenities

conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room

Rare opportunity to grow your business right in the Heart of Amish Country. Over 5,000 square feet of prime commercial space is being offer in Berlin just minutes from downtown. Property is located adjacent to popular landmark in Berlin, providing excellent exposure. This property is a welcoming canvas for you to bring your ideas. Filled with quality and charm in the details, it is sure to impress. It features the small touches of quality that are appreciated at every turn. Multiple private offices, huge open and flexible space, and beautifully appointed conference room is just the start of what this property has to offer. Top-notch and ready for you to grow your business here!