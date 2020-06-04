All apartments in Holmes County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

5555 County Road 203 - 1

5555 County Road 203 · (330) 674-1211
Location

5555 County Road 203, Holmes County, OH 44654

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,083

Studio · 1 Bath · 5050 sqft

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Rare opportunity to grow your business right in the Heart of Amish Country. Over 5,000 square feet of prime commercial space is being offer in Berlin just minutes from downtown. Property is located adjacent to popular landmark in Berlin, providing excellent exposure. This property is a welcoming canvas for you to bring your ideas. Filled with quality and charm in the details, it is sure to impress. It features the small touches of quality that are appreciated at every turn. Multiple private offices, huge open and flexible space, and beautifully appointed conference room is just the start of what this property has to offer. Top-notch and ready for you to grow your business here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 have any available units?
5555 County Road 203 - 1 has a unit available for $7,083 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5555 County Road 203 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5555 County Road 203 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 County Road 203 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes County.
Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 offer parking?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 have a pool?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 County Road 203 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 County Road 203 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
