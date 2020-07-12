65 Apartments for rent in Green, OH with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Green
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Akron
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6105 Ronald St NW
6105 Ronald Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6105 Ronald - Property Id: 317916 Private apartment located in Jackson Twp, Stark County, Ohio, 2 miles from I-77 & (exit 111) & The Strip.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3968 Manchester Rd
3968 Manchester Rd, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
3968 Manchester Rd - Property Id: 307524 Spacious (1800 sq ft) custom built twinplex unit with large fenced yard and private deck located at 3968 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319. Rent is $1300.00 per month. Unit includes a huge 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
534 Thelma Ave
534 Thelma Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Spacious bungalow home with many amenities. Enclose front porch with lake view, large living room with new flooring, first level bath and bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
1727 Girard St
1727 Girard Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1253 sqft
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND MAKE SURE YOU MEET ALL QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING*** ****THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL**** Welcome to 1727 Girard Ave!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1932 sqft
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1266 Smith Kramer St NE
1266 Smith Kramer Street Northeast, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Hartville large town home 2 bed room1 1/2 bath , kitchen with dishwasher, cooking rang and fridge, basement, dryer and washer hookup, garage, air, water and Swear is paid, big yard, sunny windows, spacious, private, $ 825.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
246 Selden Ave
246 Selden Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Lovely three bedroom ranch style home available on Selden Avenue! This quaint home features wood floors throughout the living room, two bedrooms, and hallway, a carpeted master bedroom, tiled bathroom, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
1267 West Waterloo Rd
1267 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH
Studio
$500
800 sqft
One room office space ready to be designed to fit the needs of the new business. Looking for an entrepreneur, small business owner, expansion of an existing business. Space has one large room ( previously and work shop of an HVAC company).

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
287 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 12
287 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Acres
1254 Kellogg Ave
1254 Kellogg Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
1254 Kellogg Ave Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Baths- Kellogg Ave, Akron - Enjoy this 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Bath House. Features hardwood floors throughout. Sunporch! Nice Living room. Dining Room with built- ins.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
539 Thelma Ave
539 Thelma Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1006 sqft
Two bedroom, POSSIBILLY THREE! Possible third room is on the main floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Lake
1806 Summit Lake Blvd
1806 Summit Lake Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
576 sqft
Adorable two bedroom home located on the west side of Summit Lake with great lake views. Enjoy the view from heated enclosed front porch. Home also has new carpet in first floor bedroom and living area. Several different ways to set up home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ellet
1775 South Arlington St
1775 South Arlington Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Three bedroom ranch style home on South Arlington Ave in Akron! This home features a recently renovated first floor, including new flooring and fresh paint throughout, a basement with laundry hookups, an unfinished attic, a detached two car garage
Results within 10 miles of Green
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Brooksedge
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Green, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Green apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

