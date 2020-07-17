10 West Park Street C

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit C Available 08/01/20 Renovated, Pet-Friendly 1 Bed Apt Near Downtown - Property Id: 82371



Renovated 1 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment features new kitchen cabinets/countertops, neutral paint colors, white trim, new flooring, new HVAC system and newer windows. Large yard perfect for a pet. $525 monthly rent, additional $50/month for a pet. Washer/dryer hookup available on site. Washer comes with the apartment. Central A/C. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water and electric). Smoke free. $525 security deposit, $50 extra for a pet. Pets must be less than 10 lbs. Photos of interior to come when complete.



Tenant will be approved pending background and credit check, income verification and good references from previous landlords. Application fee is non-refundable. Minimum 18 month lease. Unit available to show in late July. Email bkpointproperties@gmail.com to schedule showing. Qualification standards: Income must be 3x monthly rent, no smokers, no prior evictions or negative criminal activity, good references from previous landlords, minimum credit score of 600.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-west-park-street-fort-loramie-oh-unit-c/82371

Property Id 82371



(RLNE5949577)