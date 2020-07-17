All apartments in Fort Loramie
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10 West Park Street C

10 West Park Street · (567) 279-1305
Location

10 West Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. Aug 1

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Renovated, Pet-Friendly 1 Bed Apt Near Downtown - Property Id: 82371

Renovated 1 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment features new kitchen cabinets/countertops, neutral paint colors, white trim, new flooring, new HVAC system and newer windows. Large yard perfect for a pet. $525 monthly rent, additional $50/month for a pet. Washer/dryer hookup available on site. Washer comes with the apartment. Central A/C. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water and electric). Smoke free. $525 security deposit, $50 extra for a pet. Pets must be less than 10 lbs. Photos of interior to come when complete.

Tenant will be approved pending background and credit check, income verification and good references from previous landlords. Application fee is non-refundable. Minimum 18 month lease. Unit available to show in late July. Email bkpointproperties@gmail.com to schedule showing. Qualification standards: Income must be 3x monthly rent, no smokers, no prior evictions or negative criminal activity, good references from previous landlords, minimum credit score of 600.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-west-park-street-fort-loramie-oh-unit-c/82371
Property Id 82371

(RLNE5949577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

