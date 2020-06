Amenities

Completely UPDATED 1 BED/1 BATH apartment available May 1 . Stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops, modern trim moldings with abundant natural light throughout. HUGE BEDROOMS with spacious closets. Central air and gas furnaces. Spacious outdoor decks perfect for entertaining. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Conveniently located 30 seconds from I-70 and 5 minutes from I-77. 5 minutes to Seneca Lake. OWNER PAYS ALL UTILITIES 950 sq. ft. of living space. All appliances are gas. On-site laundry. Serious inquiries only please! NO HUD, NO PETS. Must be able to pass a background check and credit check. Credit Score must be 620 or above and no evictions in the past 7 years. Must gross 3x the rent. 1 month security deposit plus 1st month's rent required FOR MOVE-IN

Call or TEXT for info and showings

(847)-553-1633