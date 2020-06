Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

215 W RENSSELAER ST Bucyrus Just rehabbed - This cozy home is just rehabbed and perfect to start a family. You have patio, balcony and more. So colorful, you need to move in now!



Bedrooms (2)

Bathroom (1)



Email us marketing@eburycap.com



For Rent $700.00

For Sale $42,000.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788963)