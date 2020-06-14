865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5

Amenities
New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath, Prime Location, $545 - Property Id: 292781
Newly remodeled modern apartment for rent! Second Floor 1 bed, 1 bathroom. New A/C, carpet, and laminate counter-tops. LED lighting.
$545 per month rent. Tenant only pays for electricity. Landlord takes care of gas, heat, water, and trash. Pets friendly. Assigned carport. On site laundry. $1.5 for wash, $1 for drying.
One year lease. One month deposit, plus one month pet deposit if any. Require $1800 monthly income. Credit score 600+.
Prime Location, near interstate 680, Southland Crossings and Boardman Park Shopping Mall. Convenient to lots of restaurants, stores and parks.
Call schedule a showing and apply today!
