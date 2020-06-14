865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath, Prime Location, $545 - Property Id: 292781



Newly remodeled modern apartment for rent! Second Floor 1 bed, 1 bathroom. New A/C, carpet, and laminate counter-tops. LED lighting.



$545 per month rent. Tenant only pays for electricity. Landlord takes care of gas, heat, water, and trash. Pets friendly. Assigned carport. On site laundry. $1.5 for wash, $1 for drying.



One year lease. One month deposit, plus one month pet deposit if any. Require $1800 monthly income. Credit score 600+.



Prime Location, near interstate 680, Southland Crossings and Boardman Park Shopping Mall. Convenient to lots of restaurants, stores and parks.



Call schedule a showing and apply today!



216-577-3977, Linlin

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292781

Property Id 292781



(RLNE5827999)