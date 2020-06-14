All apartments in Boardman
865 Cook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

865 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath, Prime Location, $545 - Property Id: 292781

Newly remodeled modern apartment for rent! Second Floor 1 bed, 1 bathroom. New A/C, carpet, and laminate counter-tops. LED lighting.

$545 per month rent. Tenant only pays for electricity. Landlord takes care of gas, heat, water, and trash. Pets friendly. Assigned carport. On site laundry. $1.5 for wash, $1 for drying.

One year lease. One month deposit, plus one month pet deposit if any. Require $1800 monthly income. Credit score 600+.

Prime Location, near interstate 680, Southland Crossings and Boardman Park Shopping Mall. Convenient to lots of restaurants, stores and parks.

Call schedule a showing and apply today!

216-577-3977, Linlin
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292781
Property Id 292781

(RLNE5827999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have any available units?
865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boardman, OH.
What amenities does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have?
Some of 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 currently offering any rent specials?
865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 is pet friendly.
Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 offer parking?
Yes, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 does offer parking.
Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have a pool?
No, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 does not have a pool.
Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have accessible units?
No, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5 has units with air conditioning.
