11 Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH with garages

1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
Lansingville
577 East Avondale Ave
577 East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
960 sqft
This single family home features a big kitchen w/ eating area, large 1st floor laundry, and extra storage space. Nice size bedrooms. Ranch style home with no steps, all one floor. 2 car garage and a nice front and back yard.

1 Unit Available
Newport
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an upstairs 2 bedroom apartment, has a balcony with two extra closets,freshly painted, new carpeting, high ceilings, original woodwork.

1 Unit Available
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
1 Unit Available
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.

1 Unit Available
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

1 Unit Available
North Heights
262 granada ave
262 Granada Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house for rent near YSU and Downtown. - Property Id: 319893 Cape Cod located in Youngstown's beautiful Historic Distract. Newly Renovated Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedrooms. Fenced in back yard with a two car garage.
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.

1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Boardman, OH

Boardman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

