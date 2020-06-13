Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Blue Ash, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Blue Ash
15 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Blue Ash
120 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
10423 Rachel Anne Court
10423 Rachel Anne Court, Blue Ash, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3317 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5bath ranch in desirable Blue Ash Estates! Gourmet kitchen w/marble counter tops & SS appliances. Lovely 3 seasons rm that leads to covered deck w/outdoor kitchen & retractable screens.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ash
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kenwood
26 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10555 Montgomery Road
10555 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location, Over 2000sf, & Sycamore Schools! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this 3-level townhome where 1st floor has bedroom & full bath making no steps an option. Finished walkout LL w/ wet bar, Detached Gargage, & more.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Ash
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hartwell
20 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,298
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kenwood
5 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,217
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,229
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
4 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Blue Ash, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blue Ash renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

