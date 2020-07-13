All apartments in Belmont County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

69907 Barton Road

69907 Barton Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1003634
Location

69907 Barton Road, Belmont County, OH 43950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2275 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view. Quiet and Scenic with lots of ammenities like 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, rec room with pool table, central air, lots of closet space, garage, paved drive way and rear patio, covered front porch, fireplace and more! 1 year lease, security deposit is $1400. .

No pets allowed
Built in 1966
Just Listed
Parking: Garage Attached
Deposit: $1,500
Laundry: In Unit
Balcony
Basement
Dryer
Fireplace
Refrigerator
Washer
Additional Storage

For inquiries:
Please contact Emily Shortall / Beth Francis
Call Harvey Goodman Realtor 740-695-3131 x 202

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69907 Barton Road have any available units?
69907 Barton Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69907 Barton Road have?
Some of 69907 Barton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69907 Barton Road currently offering any rent specials?
69907 Barton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69907 Barton Road pet-friendly?
No, 69907 Barton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont County.
Does 69907 Barton Road offer parking?
Yes, 69907 Barton Road offers parking.
Does 69907 Barton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69907 Barton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69907 Barton Road have a pool?
No, 69907 Barton Road does not have a pool.
Does 69907 Barton Road have accessible units?
No, 69907 Barton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 69907 Barton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 69907 Barton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69907 Barton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69907 Barton Road has units with air conditioning.
