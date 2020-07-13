69907 Barton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage

AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view. Quiet and Scenic with lots of ammenities like 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, rec room with pool table, central air, lots of closet space, garage, paved drive way and rear patio, covered front porch, fireplace and more! 1 year lease, security deposit is $1400. .



No pets allowed

Built in 1966

Just Listed

Parking: Garage Attached

Deposit: $1,500

Laundry: In Unit

Balcony

Basement

Dryer

Fireplace

Refrigerator

Washer

Additional Storage



For inquiries:

Please contact Emily Shortall / Beth Francis

Call Harvey Goodman Realtor 740-695-3131 x 202



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.