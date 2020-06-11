Amenities
Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month or month to month at higher rate). Could be leased fully furnished all inclusive at higher rate with flexible terms. This is a nonsmoking property with a strict no pet policy. Call 740-695-3131 x 202 and ask for Beth. This townhouse is located at 67922 Mills Road, Apt. 1, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 is currently listed for rent by Harvey Goodman Realtor/Builder, with an asking price of $1,450 PLUS UTILITIES. This property has 2 bedrooms and 1 full and 1 partial baths with 1440 sq. ft. Mills Road, Apt. 1 is located within the St. Clairsville school district.
