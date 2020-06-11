All apartments in Belmont County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:40 PM

67922 Mills Road

67922 Mills Road
Location

67922 Mills Road, Belmont County, OH 43950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month or month to month at higher rate). Could be leased fully furnished all inclusive at higher rate with flexible terms. This is a nonsmoking property with a strict no pet policy. Call 740-695-3131 x 202 and ask for Beth. This townhouse is located at 67922 Mills Road, Apt. 1, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 is currently listed for rent by Harvey Goodman Realtor/Builder, with an asking price of $1,450 PLUS UTILITIES. This property has 2 bedrooms and 1 full and 1 partial baths with 1440 sq. ft. Mills Road, Apt. 1 is located within the St. Clairsville school district.

Agent- Emily Goodman Shortall, John Sambuco, Broker
Harvey Goodman Realtor
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

