3859 Burkey Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances. There is a separate dining room off of the kitchen and a large living room. This home has all of the bedrooms on the first floor. The laundry hook-ups are in the basement, however the washer and dryer are the only appliances not included. The garage is very large including extra storage space in the back, and a breezeway to the side. Dogs and cats are accepted at this property for an additional deposit and monthly fee. If you would like to set up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and fill out one of our free applications. Thank you.



(RLNE4601356)