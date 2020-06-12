All apartments in Austintown
Find more places like 3859 Burkey Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austintown, OH
/
3859 Burkey Rd.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3859 Burkey Rd.

3859 Burkey Road · (330) 718-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austintown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH 44515
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3859 Burkey Rd. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances. There is a separate dining room off of the kitchen and a large living room. This home has all of the bedrooms on the first floor. The laundry hook-ups are in the basement, however the washer and dryer are the only appliances not included. The garage is very large including extra storage space in the back, and a breezeway to the side. Dogs and cats are accepted at this property for an additional deposit and monthly fee. If you would like to set up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and fill out one of our free applications. Thank you.

(RLNE4601356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 Burkey Rd. have any available units?
3859 Burkey Rd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3859 Burkey Rd. have?
Some of 3859 Burkey Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3859 Burkey Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3859 Burkey Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 Burkey Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3859 Burkey Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3859 Burkey Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3859 Burkey Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3859 Burkey Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3859 Burkey Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 Burkey Rd. have a pool?
No, 3859 Burkey Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3859 Burkey Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3859 Burkey Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 Burkey Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3859 Burkey Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 Burkey Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3859 Burkey Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3859 Burkey Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Austintown 2 BedroomsAustintown 3 Bedrooms
Austintown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustintown Apartments with Parking
Austintown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHKent, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHGreen, OH
Solon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHAurora, OHFernway, PACarnot-Moon, PAMacedonia, OHAliquippa, PA
Louisville, OHWarren, OHChagrin Falls, OHTwinsburg, OHWeirton, WVYoungstown, OHMoreland Hills, OHRochester, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentLake Erie College
Robert Morris UniversityUniversity of Akron Main Campus
Malone University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity