Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Athens, OH with hardwood floors

385 Richland Ave
1 Unit Available
385 Richland Ave
385 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1040 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is located close to campus & surrounding businesses; It features a front and back patio with a large back yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, big screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, and

4 Spring St - Unit A
1 Unit Available
4 Spring St - Unit A
4 Spring Street, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
380 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom This 1 bedroom is within walking distance to campus. The bathroom has just been renovated! Parking is very easy to find on this street. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

78 E State St - Unit A
1 Unit Available
78 E State St - Unit A
78 East State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms Uptown apartments, large living room, washer/dryer beautiful oak trim, off street parking available, and a great front porch! ** THIS CAN BE LEASED AS A 6 BEDROOM HOUSE** Please contact us for additional

9 W State St - Unit 1
1 Unit Available
9 W State St - Unit 1
9 West State Street, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1166 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This 3-bedroom apartments is roomy! It's located in a great location uptown (above Souvlaki's)! It has a large front balcony overlooking the street as well as a back balcony.

14 First St
1 Unit Available
14 First St
14 1st Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
884 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This West side house is located within walking distance to uptown and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.

127 W State St
1 Unit Available
127 W State St
127 West State Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$500
2028 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus.

116 Grosvenor St
1 Unit Available
116 Grosvenor St
116 Grosvenor Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$525
1248 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This rental is in an awesome location! It sits on a quiet street and is vert close to uptown! The house features 2 full bathrooms, hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, a great front porch and back deck, a

85 N Lancaster St
1 Unit Available
85 N Lancaster St
85 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1528 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This beautiful, classic Athens house is just a quick walk to campus and uptown and features a 1 1/2 baths, central air/heat, plenty of free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer, and an amazing

65 Franklin Ave
1 Unit Available
65 Franklin Ave
65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$500
1760 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens.

15 S High St - Unit A
1 Unit Available
15 S High St - Unit A
15 South High Street, Athens, OH
7 Bedrooms
$550
2269 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 7 Bedrooms This 7 bedroom apartment is two floors and features a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, on-site laundry facility, new dishwasher, and a huge

40 E State St - Unit A
1 Unit Available
40 E State St - Unit A
40 E State St, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$600
1347 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a

115 N Lancaster St
1 Unit Available
115 N Lancaster St
115 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$435
1444 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms This huge, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of students! It is located within walking distance to Ohio University campus & Court Street and has tons of great amenities.

45 Mound St
1 Unit Available
45 Mound St
45 Mound Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1092 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This cozy 3-bedroom house is just a short walk from campus and uptown. Amenities include a washer and dryer, a large yard, and a spacious front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

118 Franklin Ave - Unit A
1 Unit Available
118 Franklin Ave - Unit A
118 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
420 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom This cozy, cottage-style apartment has been recently updated and features nice hardwood floors. easy walking distance to campus & uptown. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

57 Franklin Ave - Unit A
1 Unit Available
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A
57 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1000 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This apartment is very close to campus and uptown. It features a nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included) and spacious bedrooms.

96 Hudson Avenue - 1
1 Unit Available
96 Hudson Avenue - 1
96 Hudson Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Athens, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Athens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

