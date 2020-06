35 S May Ave

Amenities

This home has been newly renovated and features all new appliances (fridge, dishwasher, oven/range, washer & dryer), free off-street parking, a great backyard, and all new flooring/fresh paint! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

One of our newest properties! This newly renovated home is perfect for a small family, young professionals, or graduate students. It is nestled on one of Athens' greatest East Side streets, very close to the Speedway on E State Street.