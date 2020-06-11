/
3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Athens, OH
385 Richland Ave
385 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1040 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is located close to campus & surrounding businesses; It features a front and back patio with a large back yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, big screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, and
78 E State St - Unit A
78 East State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms Uptown apartments, large living room, washer/dryer beautiful oak trim, off street parking available, and a great front porch! ** THIS CAN BE LEASED AS A 6 BEDROOM HOUSE** Please contact us for additional
186 W Washington St
186 West Washington Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
890 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Person x 3 Bedrooms This recently updated house is conveniently located on the West side of town and is very close to uptown & campus.
92 W Union St - Unit A
92 West Union Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1070 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This popular, well-maintained 3 bedroom apartment is just a block from Court St and features 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, wrap-around bar area at kitchen, and 2 FREE parking
120 N Congress St
120 North Congress Street, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This spacious 4 bedroom house is in a great location and is super close to uptown! Features 2 full baths, a large living room and bar room, bonus room, washer/dryer, large yard, and FREE off-street parking.
9 W State St - Unit 1
9 West State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1166 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This 3-bedroom apartments is roomy! It's located in a great location uptown (above Souvlaki's)! It has a large front balcony overlooking the street as well as a back balcony.
14 First St
14 1st Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
884 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This West side house is located within walking distance to uptown and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
127 W State St
127 West State Street, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus.
116 Grosvenor St
116 Grosvenor Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$525
1248 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This rental is in an awesome location! It sits on a quiet street and is vert close to uptown! The house features 2 full bathrooms, hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, a great front porch and back deck, a
71 S May Ave
71 South May Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1176 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This spacious house is located on the East side of town and features a huge backyard, beautiful oak trim cabinets, ceramic-tiled floor in the kitchen and entryway, dishwasher, new carpet, a nice front porch
85 N Lancaster St
85 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1528 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This beautiful, classic Athens house is just a quick walk to campus and uptown and features a 1 1/2 baths, central air/heat, plenty of free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer, and an amazing
65 Franklin Ave
65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens.
40 E State St - Unit A
40 E State St, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a
115 N Lancaster St
115 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms This huge, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of students! It is located within walking distance to Ohio University campus & Court Street and has tons of great amenities.
45 Mound St
45 Mound Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1092 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This cozy 3-bedroom house is just a short walk from campus and uptown. Amenities include a washer and dryer, a large yard, and a spacious front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
48 Moore St
48 Moore Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1336 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This large, well-maintained 3-bedroom house is located off West Union and features free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, new carpet, washer/dryer, a balcony off one of the bedrooms, and an extra storage
103 Franklin Ave
103 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
997 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is in a great location – close to uptown! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen including a dishwasher, and a great front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
14 Central Ave
14 Central Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
950 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This Westside house features a newly renovated kitchen with a built-in microwave.
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A
57 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1000 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This apartment is very close to campus and uptown. It features a nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included) and spacious bedrooms.
98 Hudson Avenue - 2
98 Hudson Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
47 First Street
47 1st Street, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,
37 Walker Street
37 Walker, Athens, OH
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,
96 Hudson Avenue - 1
96 Hudson Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
58 Fairview Ave
58 Fairview Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2401 sqft
Amazing oasis located at 58 Fairview Ave. in Athens, Ohio. This home features three bedrooms plus an extra room that could be used as a bedroom or office, and 2.5 baths. Stainless steel appliances in the big kitchen.