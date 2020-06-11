80 E State St - Unit 6

Amenities
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms
This apartment is one of our most popular at this location! It features hardwood flooring in the living room, dishwasher in the kitchen, bar area at the kitchen, stack-able washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms, 50" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, central air/heat, and off-street parking is available. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
One of our most popular properties! Located right on the corner of East State & Carpenter, these newly renovated apartments are conveniently located one block from Court Street!
This building is divided into 6 apartments - two 5 bedrooms, three 4 bedrooms, and one 3 bedroom.
Parking is available at 78 East State Street or 88 East State Street (the building is located between these two lots) at a discounted rate of $60/month for tenants.