All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 80 E State St - Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, OH
/
80 E State St - Unit 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

80 E State St - Unit 1

80 East State Street · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

80 East State Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms

This awesome two-story 5 bedroom apartment is very well-maintained and features spacious floor plans, central air/heat, 50" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, balcony, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and huge bedrooms with great closet space. Off-street parking is available. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
One of our most popular properties! Located right on the corner of East State & Carpenter, these newly renovated apartments are conveniently located one block from Court Street!

This building is divided into 6 apartments - two 5 bedrooms, three 4 bedrooms, and one 3 bedroom.

Parking is available at 78 East State Street or 88 East State Street (the building is located between these two lots) at a discounted rate of $60/month for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have any available units?
80 E State St - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, OH.
What amenities does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have?
Some of 80 E State St - Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 E State St - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
80 E State St - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 E State St - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 80 E State St - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 80 E State St - Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 E State St - Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 80 E State St - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 80 E State St - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 E State St - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 E State St - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 E State St - Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80 E State St - Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity