80 E State St - Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms



This awesome two-story 5 bedroom apartment is very well-maintained and features spacious floor plans, central air/heat, 50" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, balcony, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and huge bedrooms with great closet space. Off-street parking is available. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

One of our most popular properties! Located right on the corner of East State & Carpenter, these newly renovated apartments are conveniently located one block from Court Street!



This building is divided into 6 apartments - two 5 bedrooms, three 4 bedrooms, and one 3 bedroom.



Parking is available at 78 East State Street or 88 East State Street (the building is located between these two lots) at a discounted rate of $60/month for tenants.