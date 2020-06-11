All apartments in Athens
65 Franklin Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

65 Franklin Ave

65 Franklin Avenue · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms

This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens. You and your friends can enjoy two living rooms with hardwood flooring and a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall. Also includes a great front porch, free off-street parking, large back patio, spacious bedrooms, and a large kitchen with all appliances (including a dishwasher & washer/dryer!). Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Franklin Ave have any available units?
65 Franklin Ave has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 65 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
65 Franklin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 65 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 65 Franklin Ave does offer parking.
Does 65 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 65 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 65 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 65 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Franklin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Franklin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
