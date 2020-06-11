65 Franklin Ave

Amenities

This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens. You and your friends can enjoy two living rooms with hardwood flooring and a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall. Also includes a great front porch, free off-street parking, large back patio, spacious bedrooms, and a large kitchen with all appliances (including a dishwasher & washer/dryer!). Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.