Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms



This amazing, newly remodeled house is located on a great street off congress and is just a quick walk to campus and uptown, it features new appliances (washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, and stove), 2 full bathrooms, ceiling fans, and a huge deck off the back of the house with a great view, washer/dryer, central air/heat, and FREE off-street parking. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.