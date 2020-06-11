133 Franklin Ave - Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This spacious 1 bedroom has a large, open living room with lots of natural lighting. It was renovated with a brand-new bathroom in April 2016. It features a back patio as well as a front porch. The apartment is perfect for two people.



Listed rent is discounted and is based on one tenant.. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent for two people.

Conveniently located near Court Street & Ohio University campus, this duplex is divided into two sections: a 2 bedroom apartment upstairs and a 1 bedroom apartment downstairs.



Street parking is easy to find on this street, however, you can also rent a parking space at our office at a discounted rate of $60/month for tenants only.