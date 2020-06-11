All apartments in Athens
133 Franklin Ave - Unit A

133 Franklin Avenue · (740) 594-2026
Location

133 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious 1 bedroom has a large, open living room with lots of natural lighting. It was renovated with a brand-new bathroom in April 2016. It features a back patio as well as a front porch. The apartment is perfect for two people.

Listed rent is discounted and is based on one tenant.. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent for two people.
Conveniently located near Court Street & Ohio University campus, this duplex is divided into two sections: a 2 bedroom apartment upstairs and a 1 bedroom apartment downstairs.

Street parking is easy to find on this street, however, you can also rent a parking space at our office at a discounted rate of $60/month for tenants only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have any available units?
133 Franklin Ave - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, OH.
What amenities does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have?
Some of 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
133 Franklin Ave - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A offers parking.
Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have a pool?
No, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
