Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

115 N Lancaster St

115 North Lancaster Street · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$435

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms

This huge, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of students! It is located within walking distance to Ohio University campus & Court Street and has tons of great amenities. The two full bathrooms are gigantic. One even features a Jack & Jill sink, and the other contains the laundry room. The home itself is extremely cozy and features beautiful hardwood flooring and oak trim. Enjoy a large living room and dining room, huge wrap-around porch, central air & heat, free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, and a nice eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher. 50" flat-screen mounted on the wall in the living room. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Lancaster St have any available units?
115 N Lancaster St has a unit available for $435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 N Lancaster St have?
Some of 115 N Lancaster St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Lancaster St currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Lancaster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Lancaster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 N Lancaster St is pet friendly.
Does 115 N Lancaster St offer parking?
Yes, 115 N Lancaster St does offer parking.
Does 115 N Lancaster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N Lancaster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Lancaster St have a pool?
No, 115 N Lancaster St does not have a pool.
Does 115 N Lancaster St have accessible units?
No, 115 N Lancaster St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Lancaster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 N Lancaster St has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N Lancaster St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 N Lancaster St has units with air conditioning.
