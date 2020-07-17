3075-77 W Elm Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

4,072 sq.ft., building offers two suites. West side 3,072 sq.ft. Most current use: medical/office. Includes treatment rooms, reception area, office, room leaded for x-ray. East side: Office use. All interior walls are non-load bearing, allows for easily changing to fir buyer's needs. Custom made solid oak cabinetry and trim throughout by Hochestler Cabinets. Each side with poured wall basements. Brick & vinyl exterior. Updated landscaping. Parking lot 20,000 sf. resealed by Americoat 2020. Two furnaces for dual-zoned heat/ac. Quality construction, well maintained.