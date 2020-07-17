All apartments in Allen County
3075-77 W Elm Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3075-77 W Elm Street

3075 W Elm St · (419) 236-1135
Location

3075 W Elm St, Allen County, OH 45805

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 4072 sqft

Amenities

4,072 sq.ft., building offers two suites. West side 3,072 sq.ft. Most current use: medical/office. Includes treatment rooms, reception area, office, room leaded for x-ray. East side: Office use. All interior walls are non-load bearing, allows for easily changing to fir buyer's needs. Custom made solid oak cabinetry and trim throughout by Hochestler Cabinets. Each side with poured wall basements. Brick & vinyl exterior. Updated landscaping. Parking lot 20,000 sf. resealed by Americoat 2020. Two furnaces for dual-zoned heat/ac. Quality construction, well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075-77 W Elm Street have any available units?
3075-77 W Elm Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3075-77 W Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3075-77 W Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075-77 W Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 3075-77 W Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 3075-77 W Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 3075-77 W Elm Street offers parking.
Does 3075-77 W Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075-77 W Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075-77 W Elm Street have a pool?
No, 3075-77 W Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3075-77 W Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 3075-77 W Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3075-77 W Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075-77 W Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3075-77 W Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3075-77 W Elm Street has units with air conditioning.
