Morgantown, WV
721 Wells Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

721 Wells Street

721 Wells Street · (304) 296-7930
Location

721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
Downtown Morgantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Wells Street · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair. The house has a covered front porch with entrance to the living room, full bathroom, nice sized kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer. Upstairs the unit has 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. Tenants pay electric, water/ sewer, gas, and trash. Parking available for rent. One pet considered upon pet screening, refundable pet deposit, and monthly pet rent $30.

(RLNE5346208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Wells Street have any available units?
721 Wells Street has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 Wells Street have?
Some of 721 Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Wells Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Wells Street is pet friendly.
Does 721 Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 Wells Street does offer parking.
Does 721 Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Wells Street have a pool?
No, 721 Wells Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 721 Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Wells Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Wells Street does not have units with air conditioning.
