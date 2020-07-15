/
/
/
BRADLEY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near Bradley University
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr
4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1014 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Heights
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/20/20 3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted &
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2715 West Newman Parkway
2715 West Newman Parkway, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2187 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and updated split level home. 2-car attached garage, open floor plan, finished lower level rec room, breakfast bar, deck, large room sizes, master suite. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1926 West Howett Street
1926 W Howett Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom home in South Peoria. Hardwood Floors. Double Lot. Located on bus route and bike route. Walking distance to grocery and fast food. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1521 S Lydia Ave
1521 South Lydia Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
2 Story 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 319833 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319833 Property Id 319833 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929984)
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oak-Flannagan
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1282 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Peoria
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Towers condo. Third floor of the East Tower, in the heart of Peoria's central business district. Walking distance to restaurants, warehouse district, hospitals, and the riverfront. Large living room windows have views of downtown and the river.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
802 NE PERRY Avenue
802 Northeast Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3052 sqft
A true treasure chosen for the 2019 Peoria Historical Society Holiday Home Tour. This home just underwent 18 months of renovations and is ready for the right tenants to appreciate and care for it.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3028 N BIGELOW Street
3028 North Bigelow Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2284 sqft
Applications in Assoc Docs