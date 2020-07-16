/
1 bedroom apartments
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
16 DUTCHESS TER
16 Dutchess Terrace, Wappingers Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH AND GREAT BACK YARD AND DECK ADD TO THE PLEASURE OF THIS NICELY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1BR APT. IN THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS. ACROSS STREET FROM THE PARK! ENJOY NEARBY BOWDOIN PARK ALSO AND THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS! 1 YR.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 FISHKILL GLEN DR
11 Fishkill Glen Drive, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Fishkill Glenn available immediately! Lot's of Storage and natural light and nicely updated unit. Close to all amenities and I-84.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Brinckerhoff
8 Addison Road
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Beautiful apartment in private residence, fully furnished, Furnishings can be removed if requested. Minutes from Route 9. Owner pays all utilities. No pets/no smoking.
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,285
790 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
127 Johnston St 1
127 Johnston St, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
beautifully renovated 1 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238206 This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 1 bedroom furnished apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
144 SOUTH AVE
144 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Bright sunny and very spacious apt. Walking distance to restaurants, Pharmacy, Medical offices, and Vassar Hospital. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, sewer, water, garbage, snow removal, and cooking gas. Tenant pays for cable.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell Junction
447 ROUTE 376 SUITE 5
447 New York Highway 376, Hopewell Junction, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
Tennat just moved out. ...MOVE IN TODAY ..3 ROOM APT. *** FREE HEAT ...FREE ELECTRIC.. FREE HOT WATER .. FREE CENTRAL AIR...1ST. FLOOR APT. WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE .MBR CAN FIT KING SIZED BED. ... LR & DR COMBO,NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS..
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
51 CREEK RD
51 Creek Road, Fairview, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
Very nice and well kept complex, heat ,hot water included
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
57 S HAMILTON ST
57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included.
Last updated February 1 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Bkenhulle
21 Bykenhulle Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Adorable and charming. Beautifully furnished apartment with quality furniture. Household and kitchen items included plus a TV. Free laundry room. All utilities included except cable. Central A/C. Lovely setting with privacy.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
166 UNION - APT 3 ST
166 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom located on Union Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
