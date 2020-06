Amenities

new construction parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

FOR RENT! Amazing 1800 sq ft space! Love the historic & trendy location of the Bagg Square District? Love the Smith Building for the urban lifestyle you crave? Gain access to this spacious loft through private stairwell and metal fire doors into your foyer. Totally renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath loft has all new construction, laundry, central air and includes flex space for additional bedroom and office. There are 2 designated parking spaces, 2 entrances and 2 exits. Immediate occupancy.