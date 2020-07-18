All apartments in Steuben County
Steuben County, NY
4220
4220

4220 Log Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

4220 Log Road, Steuben County, NY 14885

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
QPS TOWER BUILDING

Most beautiful views of whole of Manhattan over East River in Long Island City on 45th floor in new complex (only one tenant ,myself) . Pool ,Gym , laundry in apt .

THE BEST THAT CAN BE GOTTEN FOR THIS PRICE. Possible tenant will be scrutinized thoroughly . No pets will be allowed in this apt unless end of lease agreement made .

You can go to the QPS Tower website Long Island City to see all great amenities , location ect .

Stayed in City for 40 years and this is so much nicer and simpler especially for convenience in subway ,airport locations , less hectic , and out of the MESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 have any available units?
4220 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4220 currently offering any rent specials?
4220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 pet-friendly?
No, 4220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Steuben County.
Does 4220 offer parking?
No, 4220 does not offer parking.
Does 4220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 have a pool?
Yes, 4220 has a pool.
Does 4220 have accessible units?
No, 4220 does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 does not have units with air conditioning.
