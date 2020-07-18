Amenities
QPS TOWER BUILDING
Most beautiful views of whole of Manhattan over East River in Long Island City on 45th floor in new complex (only one tenant ,myself) . Pool ,Gym , laundry in apt .
THE BEST THAT CAN BE GOTTEN FOR THIS PRICE. Possible tenant will be scrutinized thoroughly . No pets will be allowed in this apt unless end of lease agreement made .
You can go to the QPS Tower website Long Island City to see all great amenities , location ect .
Stayed in City for 40 years and this is so much nicer and simpler especially for convenience in subway ,airport locations , less hectic , and out of the MESS