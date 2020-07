Amenities

Quaint, well maintained 2 Bedroom Ranch, 1 bath, on a large lot, open concept between Kitchen and Living Room, with a back deck in a quiet Southport neighborhood. Perfect for one or two people. Tenant would be responsible for mowing and snow removal. Laundry hook up available in basement. Agent is related to Landlord.