Sidney, NY
8 Willow Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:10 PM

8 Willow Street

8 Willow Street · (607) 431-2540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Willow Street, Sidney, NY 13838

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown Village Home, Spacious, 2,140 square foot, Single Family, Updated Home, Electric Heat. 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, huge living room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry, spacious area for computer/office. 2 Car Garage, New roof on house and garage. No pets. Move in is first month's rent, plus security deposit of one month's rent.
Credit background and reference check will be conducted upon application. Rent is $1,100 a month, plus all utilities (electric, heat, water, and garbage). 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Willow Street have any available units?
8 Willow Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sidney.
Does 8 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 Willow Street does offer parking.
Does 8 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 8 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
