apartments with pool
6 Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
53-1 Hamlet Court
53 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor