Foxwood Apartments

Foxwood Townhouse Apartments is a quaint, private community with spacious two bedroom townhomes that offer a safe and peaceful atmosphere. Foxwood is located in a quiet, beautiful setting within Rome, close to schools, shopping plazas, and restaurants. Foxwood is a perfect home for retirees, empty nesters, business professionals, and small families.



We are now accepting applications!



Featuring:

2 large bedrooms

1.5 baths

2 floors

Carpeting

Washer/dryer hookups



You may visit us online at www.foxwoodtownhousesrome.com and click on "become a resident" to fill out your online application.



No pets allowed.



