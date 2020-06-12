Foxwood Apartments

Amenities
Foxwood Townhouse Apartments is a quaint, private community with spacious two bedroom townhomes that offer a safe and peaceful atmosphere. Foxwood is located in a quiet, beautiful setting within Rome, close to schools, shopping plazas, and restaurants. Foxwood is a perfect home for retirees, empty nesters, business professionals, and small families.
We are now accepting applications!
Featuring:
2 large bedrooms
1.5 baths
2 floors
Carpeting
Washer/dryer hookups
You may visit us online at www.foxwoodtownhousesrome.com and click on "become a resident" to fill out your online application.
No pets allowed.
EHO
(RLNE1427233)