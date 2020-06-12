All apartments in Rome
Find more places like Foxwood Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rome, NY
/
Foxwood Apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

Foxwood Apartments

8261 Bielby Rd · (315) 339-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8261 Bielby Rd, Rome, NY 13440

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Foxwood Townhouses · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit Foxwood Townhouses II · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Foxwood Townhouse Apartments is a quaint, private community with spacious two bedroom townhomes that offer a safe and peaceful atmosphere. Foxwood is located in a quiet, beautiful setting within Rome, close to schools, shopping plazas, and restaurants. Foxwood is a perfect home for retirees, empty nesters, business professionals, and small families.

We are now accepting applications!

Featuring:
2 large bedrooms
1.5 baths
2 floors
Carpeting
Washer/dryer hookups

You may visit us online at www.foxwoodtownhousesrome.com and click on "become a resident" to fill out your online application.

No pets allowed.

EHO

(RLNE1427233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxwood Apartments have any available units?
Foxwood Apartments has 2 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Is Foxwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Foxwood Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxwood Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Foxwood Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does Foxwood Apartments offer parking?
No, Foxwood Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Foxwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Foxwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Foxwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Foxwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Foxwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Foxwood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Foxwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Foxwood Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Foxwood Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rome 2 Bedrooms
Rome Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYWatertown, NYUtica, NY
Baldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Carthage, NYWest Carthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community CollegeLe Moyne College
Onondaga Community CollegeSyracuse University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity