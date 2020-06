Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Oh So charming !! This lovely home is on a tree lined street of well-maintained homes. A Sweet wrap around porch greets you to this spotless home on a corner lot. It's spacious with a formal diningroom, large bright livingroom and a breakfast nook too. New carpeting and updated 200 amp electric service make this a must see. Washer and Dryer too Heat is Natural Gas VERY GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED