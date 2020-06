Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy living right next to downtown in your own three bedroom one and a half bath home. Home features two living rooms downstairs and large bedrooms upstairs. The kitchens and baths are all recently updated. Rent includes heat, hot water, electric, internet, snow and garbage removal. House is available to rent for the 2020/2021 college season.