11 West St - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Come check out this very nice 8 Bedroom house available for the 2020-2021 school year! Beautiful fully furnished house with WIFI, Cable, Beds and everything you need. Just bring your clothes and supplies! It is located a few steps from the Daily Star bus stop for easy access to campus and has ample off street parking. Downtown is very walk-able being just three blocks away.



This house can handle groups of 4,5,6,7 or 8. Please inqure and we will give you a tour!



The unit is very modern with an updated kitchen and bathroom. It has a cozy living room with a bay window. Each bedroom has good closet space and a built in desk. There is clean and convenient on-site coin-operated laundry room.



The house is very nice and is used for an AirBnB in the summer therefore it is not available for Summer rental. If you need it over the summer please inquire, we have other options. The rent will include all utilities to include: Gas, Electric, Hot Water, Heat, trash, WiFi and Cable. Coin laundry on site.



Deposit is $500 per person.

11 West St. is a spacious 4-unit property located directly on the main bus route to SUCO. This location is just across the street from the daily star and has an easy walk to downtown. Walgreens is a block away to make all of life needs convenient.