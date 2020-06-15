All apartments in Oneonta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

11 West St - 1

11 West St · (607) 222-8932
Location

11 West St, Oneonta, NY 13820

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$2,400

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Come check out this very nice 8 Bedroom house available for the 2020-2021 school year! Beautiful fully furnished house with WIFI, Cable, Beds and everything you need. Just bring your clothes and supplies! It is located a few steps from the Daily Star bus stop for easy access to campus and has ample off street parking. Downtown is very walk-able being just three blocks away.

This house can handle groups of 4,5,6,7 or 8. Please inqure and we will give you a tour!

The unit is very modern with an updated kitchen and bathroom. It has a cozy living room with a bay window. Each bedroom has good closet space and a built in desk. There is clean and convenient on-site coin-operated laundry room.

The house is very nice and is used for an AirBnB in the summer therefore it is not available for Summer rental. If you need it over the summer please inquire, we have other options. The rent will include all utilities to include: Gas, Electric, Hot Water, Heat, trash, WiFi and Cable. Coin laundry on site.

Deposit is $500 per person.
11 West St. is a spacious 4-unit property located directly on the main bus route to SUCO. This location is just across the street from the daily star and has an easy walk to downtown. Walgreens is a block away to make all of life needs convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

