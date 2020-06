Amenities

This recently updated 2 bedroom apartment with off street parking is available June 1st. Rent is $825/month. New paint, kitchen, and flooring throughout the apartment. Unit has it's own washer and dryer. Rent includes trash removal. One year lease, security deposit required. Rental application and 700+ credit score required. No smoking, no pets.